Ed Sheeran surprises college students, performs alongside them

May 16, 2024 4:00PM EDT
ABC/Paula Lobo

One of Ed Sheeran‘s favorite things to do is drop in on schools unexpectedly and meet with music students. But on May 16, he went one step further during a surprise visit to The Sheffield College in Northern England.

During his visit to the campus of the music career-focused college, Ed walked onstage during a workshop that was being held in the theater and performed with several students. Nineteen-year-old Lol Bailey was singing Ed’s hit “Shape of You” when the singer appeared.

“It really threw me off when Ed Sheeran walked on stage but it was brilliant,” Bailey told The Star.

Another student, 18-year-old Brad Lyne, got the chance to rap alongside Ed. He told The Star, “It was so cool. He’s a global superstar and an absolute legend but he was a normal dude who gave us some great advice. It made me think if he can achieve success, we can too.”

You can watch footage of both performances on Instagram. According to the college, Ed also performed “Castle on the Hill” during his visit and answered students’ questions about the music industry.

