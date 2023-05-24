Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Ed Sheeran surprises high school band students in Tampa, Florida

May 24, 2023 1:06PM EDT
ABC/Paula Lobo

Ed Sheeran gave a classroom of high school band students the surprise of their lives last week.

The singer popped in on Middleton and Blake high school students in Tampa, Florida, as they played his current single, “Eyes Closed.” He gave them all tickets to his Saturday show at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, then treated them to their own mini concert by performing “Perfect” on acoustic guitar.

Not only that, he gifted the school some brand new guitars, hung out for some selfies and autographs, and harmonized with the students’ performance of “Photograph.”

