Ed Sheeran Talks About That One Time He Hung Out With Snoop Dogg

Ed Sheeran shared a fun story on Conan O’Brien’s podcast this week, where he admitted that he had a chance hang out with Snoop Dogg in Melbourne earlier this year. It was set up by Russell Crowe, who Ed said is “really close with Snoop Dogg.”

Sheeran went on to explain: “They have sort of like smoke-offs and stuff. They’re really cool. I don’t really smoke at all and I was in the dressing room and they’re just, you know, blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt. And I’m like, I guess at some point during the night I have to [smoke].” He did…a lot. He told Conan, “I just remember looking at him and being like, I can’t see right now.”

Ed also had questions for Conan about “The Simpsons”: