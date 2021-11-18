      Weather Alert

Ed Sheeran teaming with Pokémon GO for special performance

Nov 18, 2021 @ 10:00am

If you’re an Ed Sheeran fan, you probably know that he’s a huge Pokémon fan. Now, he’s going to live his dream by actually appearing in the game.

Ed’s teaming with Pokémon GO for a special performance that will be accessible through the game.  The performance video will be available to view from November 22  at 2 p.m. ET through November 30 at 4 p.m. ET.  Ed will be performing some of his biggest hits and his new songs, like “Bad Habits” and “Shivers.” 

Ed’s favorite Pokémon character, Squirtle — wearing sunglasses — will also appear in the game for players to capture.  In addition, players can redeem a code to get an exclusive in-game avatar featuring Ed’s album art for his new album Equals, which will be on the outfit he’ll be wearing while performing. 

You can redeem the code — 4SQS6N359Y7NPCUW — via Pokémon GO starting November 22 at 4 p.m. ET.

The full details of all the Pokémon GO fun can be found on the game’s blog.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

