Ed Sheeran teams with Passenger for 10th anniversary edition of his hit “Let Her Go”

teaming up with his pal Ed Sheeran for a new version of it.

Passenger’s song “Let Her Go,” from his 2012 album All the Little Lights, hit #1 in 19 countries and has racked up over six billion streams. Now, he’s released All the Little Lights (Anniversary Edition), a completely rerecorded and reimagined version of the original album with various guest artists, including Ed joining him for a duet on “Let Her Go.”

In a statement, Passenger says, “A massive part of the song’s success is down to Ed Sheeran. If he hadn’t have taken me around the world as his opening act in the year leading up to the song blowing up, then it simply wouldn’t have happened.”

“I owe him an awful lot … he’s a constant inspiration and a fierce friend. So, when it came to rerecording this song, there was only ever going to be one person that I’d want to duet on it.”

On Instagram, Ed writes, “I remember touring with @passengermusic in 2011 and having him play me Let Her Go … before we went on stage. I knew then how special it was, but couldn’t have guessed how insanely massive it would be.”

He adds, “It’s an honor to sing the re-recorded version of the song with Mike 10 years on, such a long lasting friendship that’s gone from empty pubs for both of us together to where we are now.”

Passenger adds, “I’m grateful to ‘Let Her Go’ beyond words. Not just for its success, but for the opportunity to reach people all over the world, just for four minutes, and make some kind of small difference. What an amazing thing.”

