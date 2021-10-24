      Weather Alert

Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19 just days before new album’s release

Oct 24, 2021 @ 1:09pm

Dan Martensen

Just days before his new album is released, Ed Sheeran has revealed he’s tested positive COVID-19.

In a message posted on social media Sunday, he wrote, “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.”

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house,” he added. “Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x.”

Ed’s new album = [Equals] drops this Friday, October 29.  He’s scheduled to do a “First Listen” of the album Thursday afternoon on Apple Music with Zane Lowe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

