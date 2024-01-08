Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Ed Sheeran, The Kid LAROI, Bebe Rexha playing 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley festival

January 8, 2024 12:08PM EST
Share
ABC/Paula Lobo

The stacked lineup for this year’s BottleRock Napa Valley festival has been revealed.

The event, which runs from May 24 to May 26 in Napa, California, will feature headliner Ed Sheeran, as well as Megan Thee StallionThe Kid LAROIBebe Rexha, Dominic Fike, Stephen Sanchez and Kali Uchis.

Ed’s appearance at the festival comes in between the end of the Asia and India leg of his Mathematics Tour in March and the start of the European leg in June.

The bill also includes headliners Pearl Jam and Stevie Nicks, plus Nelly, T-PainOlivier Tree and St. Vincent. The festival also features food wine, craft beer and cocktails.

Tickets for the festival go on sale January 9 at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Jordan Miller Talks About Son's Cancer Diagnosis
2

Mix 94-1's "New Year, New Cash"
3

Taylor Swift sets new record on album chart as Travis Kelce praises her brother’s Christmas gift
4

The Best Places For Soup In Canton
5

The Year in Music 2023: In other news …