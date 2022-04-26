Ed Sheeran to perform at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee 'People's Pageant'
As one of the U.K.’s biggest music stars, it’s no surprise that Ed Sheeran has been tapped to perform in the People’s Pageant, a massive spectacle that will mark the finale of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Britain’s Press Association detailed the June 5 event, which will take place in front of Buckingham Palace and in its the surrounding streets. More than 10,000 people will be involved in the event, which will conclude the four-day holiday celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
“I’m proud to be part of the celebration and it’s going to be a great opportunity to bring everyone together,” Ed said in a statement.
The event will be staged in four acts: For Queen and Country, The Time of Our Lives, Let’s Celebrate, and Happy and Glorious; Ed will appear during the final act.
Organizers say a billion people around the globe will watch the Pageant, which, among other things, will feature a fleet of iconic James Bond cars, 200 horses, a huge helium balloon, BMX cyclists, and a 20-foot-tall puppet of the Queen, surrounded by puppet Corgis.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.