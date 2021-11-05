Ed Sheeran Won’t Do This One Thing In Public
Ed Sheeran got personal with the one thing he avoids in public talking on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.
He DOES NOT use public urinals, because people go out of their way to use the ones next to him and sneak a peek.
“My rule usually is I don’t go to urinals,” he said. “There will be 20 urinals and I will stand at an end one and someone will come and stand right next to me just to have a look. So my rule is I usually don’t,” he continued.
He also said he’s had some unexpected celebrity encounters in the bathroom. “I met Kit Harington and Richard Madden, both in urinals,” he explained. “You’re there and you’re like, ‘Oh my God. This is kind of awkward. I’m next to Jon Snow.’ Not knowing that he’s thinking ‘Oh my God, this is so awkward.’”