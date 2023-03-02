Ed Sheeran’s New Album Promises His Deepest, Darkest Thoughts
March 2, 2023 6:44AM EST
Ed Sheeran has made an eventful crash landing back on social media lately. After a hiatus and a second new baby with his wife, he came back with news of a new hot sauce and now an album: Subtract. You already know you’ll see it written as “-” because that’s kind of his thing.
He just announced Subtract will drop May 5 and will feature his deepest, darkest thoughts. In a long Instagram post, he explained that he has been working on this album for over a decade and scrapped much of the intended contents.
The album is inspired by the hardships of learning his wife had a tumor during her pregnancy, losing his friend Jamal, and having to defend his work in court.
Here’s a look at the track listing for Subtract from his website:
- Boats
- Salt Water
- Eyes Closed
- Life Goes On
- Dusty
- End Of Youth
- Colourblind
- Curtains
- Borderline
- Spark
- Vega
- Sycamore
- No Strings
- The Hills Of Aberfeldy