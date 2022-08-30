Ed Sheeran’s song with Cradle of Filth is actually happening: “He’s done some of it”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Ruth Strauss Foundation; Venla Shalin/Redferns

Ed Sheeran‘s collaboration with Cradle of Filth is actually, really happening.

The extreme metal outfit’s frontman, Dani Filth, has confirmed the news in an interview with Knotfest.com.

“He’s done some of it,” Filth says of the “Castle on the Hill” singer. “But then he had a baby, and then he got sidetracked with that and doing whatever Ed does, which is play massive shows around the globe.”

“[Sheeran] is going to finish it, he assures me,” Filth adds. “Actually, I spoke to him quite recently. Yeah, so that’s happening.”

As for how anyone would even think that Cradle of Filth recording with Ed Sheeran could occur, you may recall last year when the pop star was quoted as saying that he’s a big metal fan, and loved bands including Cradle of Filth and Slipknot growing up, adding that he “would not be opposed” to recording a metal album of his own.

After Filth responded with an Instagram post reading, “I’ll believe it when I see it,” he and Sheeran got in touch and started discussing a potential collaboration.

Now that Filth is, indeed, believing and seeing an Ed Sheeran metal song, he tells Knotfest.com what he likes about the idea of working with someone who plays such a different style of music.

“The clash of interests, the marriage of extremes, I think, that’s interesting in itself,” Filth says.

Sheeran previously dipped into the rock world earlier this year with a new version of his song “Bad Habits” featuring Bring Me the Horizon.

