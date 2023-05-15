Ed Sheeran’s ‘Subtract’ lands him his biggest sales week since 2017

Ed Sheeran didn’t manage a number-one debut with his new album Subtract, but he can take comfort from the fact that it sold more copies in its first week than his last two albums.

Subtract enters the Billboard 200 albums chart at number two with sales of 112,000 units. That’s more than both his 2019 album No. 6 Collaborations Project and his 2021 release Equals sold in their first weeks. Subtract is his sixth top 10 album overall.

Back home in the U.K., though, Subtract debuted at number one and is now the U.K.’s fastest-selling album of 2023 so far. In a video shared with Britain’s Official Charts Company, Ed thanked fans and added, “This album means the world to me and I think it’s gonna be a very, very important album for me for a very, very long time.”

In the U.K., he’s one of the few acts who has reached number one with every one of their studio albums: His run started back in 2011 with Plus.

