Efforts by Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish help register 150,000 new voters

The midterm elections are fast approaching, and many new voters will be heading to the polls on November 8 thanks to Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish.

All three artists recently teamed with HeadCount, a non-profit and non-partisan organization working to register all eligible voters. Thanks to the their efforts, HeadCount confirmed to ABC Audio that 150,000 new voters have since signed up to participate in the upcoming election.

In a previous statement, Tappan Vickery, HeadCount’s senior director of programming and strategy, explained why the organization’s partnered with such well-known celebrities. “Midterm elections do not receive the same attention as presidential cycles, and often see fewer voters at the polls – especially young voters,” Vickery told ABC Audio. “Working with cultural leaders, like the incredible Harry Styles, is one of the most effective ways to increase awareness and participation in the 2022 midterm election.”

The organization teamed with artists like Harry and Billie after the most recent census data showed nearly half of all individuals aged between 18 and 24 years old were not registered to vote.

Ariana took note of the number when encouraging her followers to check their voter registration status on National Voter Registration Day. “The candidates and measures being voted on for the midterm elections have the power to impact millions of lives – and impact issues like access to abortion care, how we respond to climate change, the rights of trans youth, and more,” she said in a statement. “If all of us vote and encourage all of our loved ones to vote with us, we will truly be able to create a change.”

Other artists that created a campaign with HeadCount include ﻿﻿Beyoncé﻿﻿, Anderson .Paak, Lizzo, ﻿Panic! At The Disco and more.

