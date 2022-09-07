Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges

September 7, 2022 2:44PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties.

This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man.

Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled substances’.

The eight others have addresses in Canton, Massillon, Louisville, Dover and Orrville.

The feds and state and local investigators began looking into the organization early in 2020… More at whbc.com

The U.S. Attorneys Office in Cleveland says the organization sold the drug throughout Ohio.

Here are the defendant’s names, as provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office.

Named in the indictment are Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza, 40, of Orrville, Ohio; Alejandro Jesus Quezada, 33, of Louisville, Ohio; Adrian Nava Marquez, 32, of Canton. Ohio; Luis Soto-Perez, 27, of Massillon, Ohio; Isidro Gutierrez-Meraz, 32, of Orrville, Ohio; Isidro Gutierrez-Cuevas, 56, of Orrville, Ohio; Vicente Guzman-Bernal, 37, of Dover, Ohio and Joshua Nagle, 40, of Canton, Ohio.

