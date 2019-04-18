Elderly Woman Fights Off 300-Pound Thief With Baseball Bat

A 300-pound car thief in Florida is behind bars thanks to a 65-year-old woman and her Louisville Slugger.

Antonio Mosely faces multiple counts of burglary and drug possession in connection with the incident, which occurred Tuesday in Alachua County. After hearing commotion outside her house, Clarese Gainey grabbed her baseball bat and went to investigate — and found Mosely, wearing only boxers, attempting to break into her car. Gainey says he charged at her, but she was ready. “I took that bat and hit him upside the head like ‘pi-yah!’” she says. “He said ‘Ow!'”

Mosley ran off, but he left behind the rest of his clothes, which he’d apparently removed before attempting the theft. Cops brought in a K-9, who sniffed the clothes and tracked him to a neighboring trailer home park. He was wearing new pants, which had cocaine in its pocket. “He better be glad I didn’t have a gun,” Gainey says. “Because I would have gone ‘Pi-yow!'”