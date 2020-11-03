Election 2020: Polls Open at 6:30 a.m.
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s finally Election Day 2020.
The polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 Tuesday morning until 7:30 in the evening.
Even some spirited local races couldn’t come close to the attention being given to the presidential race, but there are races for Congress and State Rep, as well as for Stark County treasurer, recorder, prosecutor, coroner, probate judge and one commissioner’s seat.
There are 33 money and other issues on the ballot, with Louisville looking to make charter changes and repurpose a portion of its income tax, and Canal Fulton seeking a number of charter changes.
the Louisville City Schools will try for a third time to pass an additional levy, while a group in Hartford seeks to restore an income tax break.
