ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes 'Ticket Skipping' in Vance Race

November 15, 2022 4:50AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There was discussion during Election night coverage on “ticket skipping”.

That’s voting for neither candidate in a particular race.

Results show there may have been some of that in Ohio, with Senator-elect JD Vance receiving 200,000 to 300,000 fewer votes than many other statewide Republican candidates.

Ohio Republican Party Strategist Terry Casey says, especially in the case of a Senator who represents an entire state, the General Election and service in Washington needs to be about appealing to the “middle”.

