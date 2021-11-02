Election 2021 Underway

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s Election Day 2021.
There are issues on the ballot and candidate races across Stark County.
Stephan Wilder is seeking reelection as mayor of North Canton.
Mark Cerreta is his opposition.
There are also council races in North Canton, Alliance, Massillon, Louisville and Canal Fulton, as well as village council races.
The only contested race in the city of Canton is for city treasurer, where the incumbent Kim Perez faces opposition from Doug Prestier.
As for the money issues, the North Canton Fire Department has two new money issues on the ballot.
Issue 2 is a 3.3 mill levy for emergency medical services.
1.5 mills of that is additional money.
And Issue 3 is a separate new money 1.5 mill levy for North canton, for fire services.
Fire districts in Lawrence, Nimishillen and Pike Townships have renewal levies up for a vote.
School districts seeking renewal of levies include Alliance City, Minerva and Sandy Valley.
Polls are open until 7:30 Tuesday night.
Any completed absentee ballot should be brought to the Board of Elections office on Regent Avenue NE in Canton before 7:30 Tuesday night.
Results here at whbc.com and on our social media pages, with complete coverage Wednesday morning here on Canton’s Morning News.