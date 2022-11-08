ELECTION 2022: 51 Issues Across Stark Ballots

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are 51 issues on ballots across Stark County.

Most are very local liquor options.

There are no countywide issues.

Louisville City Schools are seeking a 3.8 mill substitute levy for a continuing period, with three charter amendment questions in North Canton, and road levies up for Lawrence and Pike Townships.

The Massillon Museum is seeking a 1.5 mill replacement levy for five more years, while Lawrence Township has a replacement police levy, looking for 1.25 mills for five years.

Canton Township has a combination replacement and new money 5.9 mill, 5-year levy for its fire department.

Here’s the full list of issues.