ELECTION 2022: 51 Issues Across Stark Ballots
November 8, 2022 6:20AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are 51 issues on ballots across Stark County.
Most are very local liquor options.
There are no countywide issues.
Louisville City Schools are seeking a 3.8 mill substitute levy for a continuing period, with three charter amendment questions in North Canton, and road levies up for Lawrence and Pike Townships.
The Massillon Museum is seeking a 1.5 mill replacement levy for five more years, while Lawrence Township has a replacement police levy, looking for 1.25 mills for five years.
Canton Township has a combination replacement and new money 5.9 mill, 5-year levy for its fire department.
Here’s the full list of issues.