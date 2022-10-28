ELECTION 2022: Massillon Museum Seeks Replacement Levy
October 28, 2022 7:58AM EDT
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Massillon Museum has its 1.5 mill replacement levy on the November ballot.
It’s Issue 9.
As always, it’s a city of Massillon levy.
The city gets the funds first, then there’s a pass-through to the museum.
The levy is on again for five years.
Executive Director Alex Coon says the levy will cost a $100,000 property owner $52.50 a year.
There’s an extra Saturday of Early Voting this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Board of Elections office.
And Early Voting expands to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. next week.