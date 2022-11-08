Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

ELECTION 2022: Two Statewide Issues

November 8, 2022 6:22AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – On the issues side of the ballot, the state has two constitutional amendments for you to consider.

Issue 1 would require courts to consider public safety when setting a defendant’s bail.

It also takes away the state Supreme Court’s authority when it comes to bail amounts and conditions.

Issue 2 would prohibit a person not qualified to vote from doing so.

Both gubernatorial candidates support that one.

