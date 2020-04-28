Election Day Tuesday with Limited In-Person Voting

      Breaking News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Ohio, six weeks late.

You’ll recall the March 17th election was postponed because of the coronavirus.

But most of what would have been Election Day are gone, like all the voting locations except for the Board of Elections in each county.

The only registered voters able to cast a ballot in-person Tuesday are the homeless or disabled.

Also, those who requested an absentee ballot and did not receive it yet in the mail.

Completed absentee ballots in your home should be placed in the dropbox outside the Board of Elections offices by 7:30 Tuesday night.

The Stark Elections Board offices are at Regent Avenue NE and Route 62 in Canton.

