Election Group: Results Not Official in Ohio Until November 18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Association of Election Officials reminds you that even the numbers we present Tuesday night are not complete.
They are unofficial results, with late-arriving absentee ballots and approved provisional ballots still to be added in.
The count in Ohio, with all 88 counties tallying their results, should be official on November 18th.
