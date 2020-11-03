      Weather Alert

Election Group: Results Not Official in Ohio Until November 18

Nov 3, 2020 @ 4:54am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Association of Election Officials reminds you that even the numbers we present Tuesday night are not complete.

They are unofficial results, with late-arriving absentee ballots and approved provisional ballots still to be added in.

The count in Ohio, with all 88 counties tallying their results, should be official on November 18th.

In fact, the vote won’t become “official” in Ohio until November 18th.

