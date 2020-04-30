Election Results: Write-In Candidates Provide More November Opposition
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some additional election results from successful write-in candidates.
Quentin Potter from Canton will oppose Republican Bob Gibbs and Libertarian Brandon Lape for the 7th District Congressional race this fall.
Potter got over 2600 write-in votes.
And Craig Covey of Jackson Township will provide some Democratic opposition to Republican Alex Zumbar in the Stark County treasurer’s race.
787 voters wrote his name.