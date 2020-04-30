      Breaking News
Election Results: Write-In Candidates Provide More November Opposition

Apr 30, 2020 @ 5:20am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some additional election results from successful write-in candidates.

Quentin Potter from Canton will oppose Republican Bob Gibbs and Libertarian Brandon Lape for the 7th District Congressional race this fall.

Potter got over 2600 write-in votes.

And Craig Covey of Jackson Township will provide some Democratic opposition to Republican Alex Zumbar in the Stark County treasurer’s race.

787 voters wrote his name.

