Elections Board Responds to Commissioners’ Rejection of Voting Machine Purchase Recommendation
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Board of Elections has responded to Wednesday’s decision by county commissioners to reject the board’s plan to purchase new Dominion voting equipment.
Board Chairman Sam Ferruccio Jr says they had been transparent with county leadership on the proposed purchase, and question why “conspiracy theories” about the voting machines would have more influence with commissioners than the professionals with the Elections board.
Ferruccio says the board will meet soon to decide its next move/
Commissioners rejected the purchase over company integrity, cost and transparency concerns.