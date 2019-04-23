Elementary School Student Arrested

(WHBC) – An elementary school boy was arrested after allegedly attacking his teacher and principal and causing other disruptions.

The police report shows the 9-year-old was arrested at Parkway Elementary School in Alliance on April 16th at around 9:30 a.m.

The report says the boy was pushing and kicking desks, throwing things, jumping up and down on storage bins and breaking them, screaming obscenities and other abhorrent statements and causing an overall disruption to the educational rights of other students.

He also allegedly head-butted his teacher and kicked the principal in the groin and spat on the principal.

The boy has been charged with disorderly conduct and being an unruly juvenile.