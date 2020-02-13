      Weather Alert

Elementary Student Dresses Like Dad for Superhero Day at School

Feb 13, 2020 @ 10:20am

An elementary school in Colorado had a Superhero Day where they encouraged all the students to dress like their favorite superhero.  11 year old  Aubrey knew exactly who she wanted to dress up as….her dad.

When she was asked why she chose to dress up like her dad for Superhero Day she said, ‘Dads should always be a girl’s superhero.’  As you can imagine, her father was just overwhelmed.  He said, ‘My heart figuratively exploded.  I felt I had reached the pinnacle of Dad-ness.  Being a parent has its inherent challenges at times.  I think all parents just want to know they’re doing something right.  This was that moment for me.’

