Elite Female Runners on Canton Streets Saturday Morning

Jul 16, 2021 @ 5:25am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some residents of Canton will be able to look out their front doors and see Olympic-caliber athletes running by on Saturday morning.

The USA Track and Field Championships will include the Women’s 6K, starting at 8 a.m. at Malone College.

From there, they’ll be hitting a few of the nearby streets in northwest Canton before heading down Market Avenue N, with the finish line at Centennial Plaza.

There’s $15,000 in prize money and an opportunity to run for Team USA.

There’s an “open” run for others follows soon after, but registration is closed for both races.

