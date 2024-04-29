Ellen DeGeneres Discusses Being “Kicked Out of Hollywood” In New Stand Up Tour

Source: YouTube

Ellen DeGeneres is hitting the road with a new comedy tour where she talks about the scandal that stained the last few years of her talk show. She told the crowd at a recent show “there are no mean people in show business. The “Be Kind” girl wasn’t kind.”

In 2020, eleven current and former show staffers came out with allegations of a “toxic workplace” in an explosive Buzzfeed news report. In the season 18 opening episode of her talk show, she vowed to do better. The show then signed off two years later saying it was just time to go.

She also gets personal on stage with her mother’s battle with dementia. She said, “My mother doesn’t know she’s my mother. And I’m trying to figure out who I am without my show.”