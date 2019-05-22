Ellen DeGeneres Extends Daytime Talk Show Run Through 2022
Although it seemed like Ellen would be pulling the plug on her daytime talk show in 2020, the Emmy-winning talk show host extended her contract through 2022.
Ellen released the news to her studio audience on Tuesday saying, “It’s been a lot of fun and 16 years is a pretty good run. Sometimes in a relationship, you need to take a break. But I don’t. You’re stuck with me. I just signed for three more years.”
DeGeneres currently hosts “Game of Games” and according to NBC Ellen will also host three holiday specials this year titled, “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways”
Who do you currently think is the best daytime talk show host?