Ellen Degeneres’ Last Talk Show Episode Airs May 26th

Mar 17, 2022 @ 12:33pm

Ellen DeGeneres will end her daytime talk show on May 26th after 19 seasons.

She’ll be joined by a lineup of special guests including Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, David Letterman, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and more.

They’re all scheduled to make appearances during the months leading up to the finale and will share their favorite memories from DeGeneres’ 19 seasons.

 

After the finale, the show will continue to air guest host shows, compilation shows and repeats during the summer months on affiliate stations.

Kim Kardashian was a recent guest dishing on finding happiness with Pete Davidson.

