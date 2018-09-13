Ellen Degeneres Raises $100,000 for Lebron’s I Promise School By Sarah Peters | Sep 13, 2018 @ 5:44 AM Because Lebron James has a show where people complete dares to get money, Ellen had him and Channing Tatum on her show to do dares for the I Promise school in Akron. In the end, she donated $100,000 to the Akron school! ellen degeneresi promiseLebron Jamesmoneyschool SHARE RELATED CONTENT New Prank Trend Convinces Kids They’re Invisible New Bill Murray Documentary of Him Crashing Parties Selfie Saves Woman’s Life From Stroke Man Emails 246 Women Named Nicole Now THIS is Called Being Sleepy! The Song that Makes People Happiest Is…