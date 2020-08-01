      Weather Alert

Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Wants to End Her Talk Show

Aug 1, 2020 @ 10:43am

Ellen has been at the center of allegations that say working for her is a toxic work environment. After months of the allegations, Ellen issued an apology. On Thursday, July 30th dozens of former staff came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault. A source claims that Ellen may want to end her talk show. She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show. Should Ellen end her show or fight the allegations?

