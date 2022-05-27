Ellen DeGeneres Says Goodbye To Her Show
Ellen DeGeneres said goodbye to her daytime talk show on Thursday, saying it had “forever changed my life.”
DeGeneres’ guests included Jennifer Aniston, who was her first guest when the series debuted — plus Billie Eilish and Pink.
The program used clips from DeGeneres’ 3,200 episodes, including her tearfully thanking the audience after taping her first episode, as well as other highlights of her career, such as hosting the Oscars and awards.
She loved to scare people…
“If I’ve done anything in the past 19 years, I hope I’ve inspired you to be yourself — your true, authentic self.”