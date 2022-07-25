Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Ellie Goulding Admitted to Sliding into Jack Harlow’s Dms

July 25, 2022 8:35AM EDT
Share

During a recent radio interview, Ellie Goulding admitted to sliding into Jack Harlow’s DMs.

The singer says her assistant made her message Jack with a “how are you” in his DMs, and he responded with “What it do?”

While Ellie Goulding didn’t know what to say, mainly because she was confused by Jack’s question, she didn’t respond, but she said she loves Jack Harlow and would be up to collaborating with him.

Have you ever slid into a celebrity’s DMs? What did you say? Did they respond?

Popular Posts

1

Prankster Leaves Mashed Potatoes Around Neighborhood
2

Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
3

Disney Announces 'Chicken Little 2' For 2021
4

High School Football Fridays on Mix 94-1
5

Stark MHAR Shares Tips For A Safe Home Environment