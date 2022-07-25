During a recent radio interview, Ellie Goulding admitted to sliding into Jack Harlow’s DMs.

The singer says her assistant made her message Jack with a “how are you” in his DMs, and he responded with “What it do?”

While Ellie Goulding didn’t know what to say, mainly because she was confused by Jack’s question, she didn’t respond, but she said she loves Jack Harlow and would be up to collaborating with him.

Have you ever slid into a celebrity’s DMs? What did you say? Did they respond?