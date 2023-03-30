Ellie Goulding announces Higher Than Heaven Tour will be “more ambitious” with sustainability

Ellie Goulding has finally unveiled her Higher Than Heaven Tour, an announcement that comes a little more than a week ahead of her new album’s release.

“Finally! The Higher Than Heaven tour is happening AND we’re going to be visiting even more places,” she wrote on Instagram.

The tour launches October 16 in Dublin, Ireland, and will take her to major cities in Europe and the U.K., such as London, Paris, Brussels and Milan. The journey is slated to end November 7 in Berlin, Germany.

While some fans expressed disappointment that Ellie didn’t list any dates in their country — or continent — the singer seemed to hint at why that was when speaking about her goals for this upcoming tour.

“As you know, touring plays such a crucial part of my job- I love connecting with you and gives me the greatest joy … But i’m also acutely aware of the damage that touring does to our Planet,” she wrote.

Ellie continued, “I love the green achievements from the Brightest Blue tour but [I will] be even more ambitious this time around.”

The singer previously spoke to Rolling Stone about her sustainability plans when it comes to taking her act on the road, saying, “I am trying to make my tour carbon-neutral.”

Ellie has dedicated her platform to raising awareness about climate change, and even delayed the release of her album to ensure it and its packaging were as “green as possible.”

For those interested in seeing Ellie’s tour, fans can access a special presale as long as they order Higher Than Heaven before April 3. The presale launches Tuesday, April 4, starting at 9 a.m. British Standard Time.

General public sales begin Thursday, April 6, at 9 a.m. BST.

Higher Than Heaven, the album, arrives Friday, April 7.

