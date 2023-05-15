Ellie Goulding, Lainey Wilson, TLC and more to perform at “American Idol” Season 21 finale

American Idol will soon crown its season 21 winner, but before that moment, viewers will be treated to a star-studded lineup of performances.

Not only will all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie each take a turn on the stage, but season 2 Idol contestants Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard will also perform, in addition to the Top 12 contestants from this year’s season.

Keith Urban, who previously judged the singing competition show between seasons 12 and 15, is returning to the show to mentor the Top 3 finalists and to perform himself.

Other stars set to appear include Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, Jelly Roll, Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Daigle, Pitbull, and TLC.

The live coast-to-coast, three-hour season finale of American Idol airs Sunday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

