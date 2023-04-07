Ellie Goulding predicts son will “love” being on tour: “He travels really well”

Ellie Goulding is preparing to launch a world tour in support of her new album, Higher than Heaven. But for the first time, she’ll be hitting the road with a child in tow: her son, Arthur, turns 2 this month.

“I think he’ll love it. He goes with the flow. He travels really well,” she tells People. “He’s getting some little ear [protectors], and then I think he’ll be good to go.”

The trick, she says, will be getting him to stay up long enough to actually watch her take the stage. “I’d love for him to see me sing at some point,” she says.

But Arthur will only be able to travel with her for so long, as he’ll soon be in nursery school. She says she’s trying to decide whether to send him to a “London nursery with all kinds of kids or a farm with some country kids learning about animals and nature, which is obviously my passion, so I’m really torn,” she says.

And one day, Arthur might even follow in his famous mom’s footsteps.

“He tends to definitely gravitate more towards music than anything,” she shares. “He loves his musical instruments.”

Ellie’s tour starts April 30 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.