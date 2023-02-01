Ellie Goulding releases new dance track “Like A Saviour” and its music video

Universal Music Group

Ellie Goulding is starting the countdown for her next album, Higher than Heaven, by releasing the dance track “Like A Saviour” and its music video.

“We made Like A Saviour as we were coming out of lockdown and it’s one I’ve been waiting for you to all hear. I hope you love it too,” she announced on Instagram. She invited fans to interact with the new song by making their own Reels about it.

The new single is elevated with a thumping bass intertwined with ’80s inspired synths as Ellie sings about finding love as she recovers from a dark time in her life. She sings, “Spinning in your starlight/ You got the power to ease my mind/ You’re leading me out of the dark/ Like a saviour, shining in my soul.”

It appears this song sets the tone for Ellie’s forthcoming album, which arrives March 24. “There was definitely a darkness about [the past two years] that was palpable in the studio, with everyone having gone through it differently. I think for that reason, nobody wanted to sit and agonise over some relationship or some drama,” she said in a statement.

Ellie said that feeling is what inspired her new album, which is “about being passionately in love. But it’s a hyper form of love, almost like a drug induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there’s the potential for a crash.”

She has previously released the Higher than Heaven tracks “Let It Die” and “Easy Lover.”

