Ellie Goulding to receive prestigious honor at BMI London Awards

September 1, 2022 12:00PM EDT
Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Performance rights organization BMI will give Ellie Goulding its most prestigious award in October.

The “Easy Lover” singer will receive the BMI President’s Award for her “exemplary contributions to the art of music and songwriting.” The awards ceremony will be held in London on October 3. A BMI executive says, “Ellie’s defining voice in music and philanthropic efforts have touched so many, and we can’t wait to celebrate her.”

Past winners of the award include Pink, Imagine Dragons, Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson, country icon Willie Nelson, Gloria Estefan and Pitbull.

The annual ceremony also honors the British and European songwriters of the songs that were played the most on U.S. radio and TV the previous year.

