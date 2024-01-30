Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Elmo Sets Twitter/X On Fire With One Simple Tweet

January 30, 2024 12:46PM EST
Poor Elmo. He just want to check in and see how everyone was feeling!  They were NOT doing well. LOL

 

 

 

 

Companies saw what was happening and jumped in, too!

 

 

Gonna have to do a wellness check on Elmo soon after all this!!

