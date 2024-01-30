Elmo Sets Twitter/X On Fire With One Simple Tweet

Poor Elmo. He just want to check in and see how everyone was feeling! They were NOT doing well. LOL

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come. Every single day and every single week for life. — Contrarian (@ContrarianGuild) January 29, 2024

Elmo each day the abyss we stare into grows a unique horror. one that was previously unfathomable in nature. our inevitable doom which once accelerated in years, or months, now accelerates in hours, even minutes. however I did have a good grapefruit earlier, thank you for asking https://t.co/svATFv7ek8 — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) January 29, 2024

Elmo reading the replies and QTs pic.twitter.com/u0BgKvKZtV — THE Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 29, 2024

i did not have us all trauma dumping on elmo on my bingo card — Hedonista Lisa (@LivinLaVidaLisa) January 29, 2024

The world is burning around us, Elmo. pic.twitter.com/c3swrzHWYY — Steven (@StevenMcinerney) January 29, 2024

Companies saw what was happening and jumped in, too!

maybe it’s best if u save this question for a different time — RITZ Crackers (@Ritzcrackers) January 30, 2024

Gonna have to do a wellness check on Elmo soon after all this!!