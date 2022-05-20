Elon Musk Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Aboard Private Jet
Elon Musk is dealing with yet another scandal – this time over alleged sexual misconduct and a $250,000 settlement to cover it up.
According to a report from Business Insider, a flight attendant claims Musk exposed himself, rubbed her leg without consent, and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for an “erotic massage”.
The alleged misconduct took place in 2018 aboard a corporate jet owned by SpaceX.
The report claims that SpaceX paid Musk’s accuser $250,000 to settle her claim with a promise not to sue.
Musk is calling the report a “politically motivated hit piece” and said there is “a lot more to this story”.
If the allegations are true, what does that mean for Musk?