Elon Musk Releases Rap Track About Harambe the Gorilla

Elon Musk made his debut on the rap scene over the weekend with his first track dubbed “RIP Harambe” dropping on SoundCloud.

The song is around two minutes long and basically is about what the gorilla would be up to if he were still alive today.

You can find this peculiar auto-tune track under the name Emo G Records.

What lines would you add to the “RIP Harambe” rap?