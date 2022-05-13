      Weather Alert

Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal Is ‘On Hold’

May 13, 2022 @ 8:30am

Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion is ‘on hold’ – for now, at least.

On Friday, Musk tweeted that he wanted “more details” on a report that fake accounts or bots make up less than 5% of active Twitter users.

Musk has previously said that getting rid of bots and spam would be a top priority once he takes over.

Musk’s announcement sent Twitter’s stock price tumbling 20% early Friday morning.

Is it possible that Musk has ‘buyer’s remorse’ and is looking for a way to back out of the deal?  Or do you think Twitter’s bot problem is worse than the report indicates?

