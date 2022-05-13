Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal Is ‘On Hold’
Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion is ‘on hold’ – for now, at least.
On Friday, Musk tweeted that he wanted “more details” on a report that fake accounts or bots make up less than 5% of active Twitter users.
Musk has previously said that getting rid of bots and spam would be a top priority once he takes over.
Musk’s announcement sent Twitter’s stock price tumbling 20% early Friday morning.
Is it possible that Musk has ‘buyer’s remorse’ and is looking for a way to back out of the deal? Or do you think Twitter’s bot problem is worse than the report indicates?