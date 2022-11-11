Elon Musk Warning Twitter Employees Of “Difficult Times” Ahead

Elon Musk is making more changes with his new company, telling his Twitter employees in an email this week that remote work is no longer allowed unless he personally signs off on it. Everyone now has to be in the office for at least 40 hours per week, putting an end to the permanent work-from-anywhere policy instituted during the pandemic.

He’s also doing away with the monthly “day of rest” every employee enjoyed during the pandemic. Musk’s staff email also warned employees to prepare for “difficult times ahead,” adding “the road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed.”

His top priority is Twitter Blue, an $8 monthly subscription that adds a verified check mark to the user’s profile and unlocks additional features. He says that’s the key to the company’s survival: “Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn,” Musk said. “We need roughly half of our revenue to be subscription.”