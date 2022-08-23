Elton John performs his Britney Spears collab “Hold Me Closer” at familiar French restaurant

Interscope

Even ﻿Elton John ﻿cannot wait to unleash his collab with ﻿Britney Spears﻿, so he performed it for patrons at a familiar French restaurant.

Sir Elton hit up La Guérite in Cannes, the very same spot he previewed his “Cold Heart” collab with Dua Lipa back in August 2021, to perform the entirety of his upcoming song.

“Sneak peak of ‘Hold Me Closer’ – out this Friday,” he teased in the cheeky Instagram video, posted Tuesday, which sees him crashing the DJ booth to perform his new song. “Hey! Britney Spears. Elton John. Here we go,” he screams at the electrified crowd, which sings along to the dance track — of which he played in full.

Much like how “Cold Heart” mashes up the lyrics of several Elton songs, “Hold Me Closer” features lyrics from his 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer” and his 1992 song “The One.”

“Hold Me Closer” arrives this Friday. The song will be the first new single from Elton since 2021.

It should be noted Britney hasn’t released new music since 2016. As previously reported, her last album, Glory, came out in 2016. She released three bonus tracks from the album in 2020, but they weren’t official singles.

