Elton John, Rod Stewart, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys & more to celebrate the Queen at Platinum Party at the Palace

May 18, 2022 @ 5:49pm

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration, which will mark her 70th year on the throne, just got a lot more star-studded.

The lineup for the Platinum Party at the Palace, a massive concert set for June 4 in front of Buckingham Palace, has been revealed. Sir Elton John, Diana Ross and Sir Rod Stewart are among the performers, as are Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and, fittingly, Queen + Adam Lambert

Andrea Bocelli and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber will also perform, as will Lin-Manuel Miranda.

British pop and rock artists who are super-famous in the U.K. but somewhat less well known in the U.S. will be on hand as well, including Sam Ryder, Mabel, the band Elbow, George Ezra, Craig David, Sigala & Ella Eyre, Mica Paris, Celeste and Mimi Webb.

There are just 10,000 tickets available, which are being allocated on a first come, first served basis. Visit the BBC’s website for more information. It’s not clear yet if the BBC’s broadcast of the event will air in North America.

