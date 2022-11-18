Elton John teams with Walmart for new, limited edition sunglasses

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

If you want to sport flashy sunglasses just like Sir Elton John, listen up.

The legendary singer has teamed with Walmart for a limited-eyewear release to celebrate his final U.S. show at Dodger Stadium this weekend.

The Dodger 2022 frames pay tribute to the glasses he rocked during his Dodger Stadium shows in 1975 — yes, where he wore the now iconic glittering LA Dodgers jumpsuit. The tribute glasses are rose gold-tinted lenses wrapped in a white, metal frame. There are also small gold stars embossed on the frame in honor of Sir Elton’s now iconic outfit.

The glasses will also come in a limited edition box and case commemorating the 1975 show, and with a cleaning cloth bearing an image taken from the 1975 show.

Only a limited number of these bad boys will be for sale, which retail for $99.

In addition, to celebrate the Elton John Eyewear line, Walmart has vowed to donate $1 million annually to the Elton John AIDS Foundation “regardless of sales.”

The singer added in a statement, “The launch of Elton John Eyewear sets us up to do even more good together, reaching more people in local communities by increasing access, education, and awareness for safe and convenient HIV testing. That’s really the beauty of all of this.”

