      Weather Alert

“Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick” Tie For The Box Office Top Spot

Jun 27, 2022 @ 8:23am

Baz Luhrman’s Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick tied for the weekend box office crown with an estimated $30.5 million each.

Elvis has older moviegoers to thank for opening ahead of expectations: 56% of the audience so far is over the age of 35, including 29% over 55.

Jurassic World Dominion is hanging in there with $23.4 million pushing it’s total to $750 million in worldwide ticket sales.

June 24-26 marked the first non-holiday weekend in five years when four titles earned $20 million or more and the first time that happened in four years for any weekend.

Popular Posts
Amber Heard Says She Still Has Love For Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp Trial Juror Speaks Out About Evidence Not Supporting Amber Heard’s Testimony
Zendaya Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors
Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Debuts In September
Britney Spears Deletes Instagram
Connect With Us Listen To Us On