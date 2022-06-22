Em Beihold of “Numb Little Bug” fame talks with Mix 94-1’s Java Joel (Video)
Mix 94-1’s Java Joel recently ZOOM’ed with one of 2022’s biggest new breakout stars – Em Beihold!
Her song “Numb Little Bug” blew up on TikTok late last year – NOW, it’s all over the radio. Officially a top 5 hit all over America.
Check out Java’s chat with Em. They talk about music, songwriting, the pitfalls of social media and MORE.
Thanks to Republic Records for hookin’ it up. We have a feeling you’re going to be hearing a LOT more of this talented artist in the months and years to come.
Thanks for a great chat, Em!