      Weather Alert

Em Beihold of “Numb Little Bug” fame talks with Mix 94-1’s Java Joel (Video)

Jun 22, 2022 @ 5:02pm

Mix 94-1’s Java Joel recently ZOOM’ed with one of 2022’s biggest new breakout stars – Em Beihold!

Her song “Numb Little Bug” blew up on TikTok late last year – NOW, it’s all over the radio. Officially a top 5 hit all over America.

Check out Java’s chat with Em. They talk about music, songwriting, the pitfalls of social media and MORE.

Thanks to Republic Records for hookin’ it up. We have a feeling you’re going to be hearing a LOT more of this talented artist in the months and years to come.

Thanks for a great chat, Em!

Popular Posts
Amber Heard Says She Still Has Love For Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp Trial Juror Speaks Out About Evidence Not Supporting Amber Heard’s Testimony
Zendaya Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors
Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Debuts In September
Britney Spears Deletes Instagram
Connect With Us Listen To Us On